Webster Bank helps open Taunton finance lab with $100K grant

TAUNTON – Webster Bank and the nonprofit Associates for Human Services Inc.’s Taunton Area School to Career program have opened the Webster Bank/TASC Finance Lab, a program created to provide students with the skills needed for future financial well-being.

The program, Webster’s first collaboration in Massachusetts, is funded by a $100,000 grant from the Stamford, Conn.-based bank. It’s a continuation of the $1.7 million the bank has invested into finance labs throughout its footprint.

The Webster/TASC Finance Lab is part of an initiative designed to help Webster’s partners in low- to moderate-income communities expand financial empowerment and improve financial literacy for youths.

The money for TASC will be used to promote financial literacy and provide internships, mentorship programs, and programs for students with disabilities and special education services. Associates for Human Services TASC is also hosting a daylong event on financial literacy and preparedness for up to 200 students scheduled for March 2025.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud to partner with Taunton Area School to Career to open our first Finance Lab in Massachusetts,” said Marissa Weidner, chief corporate responsibility officer at Webster Bank. “Webster is committed to investing in programs that broaden financial empowerment opportunities and supporting our commitment to creating economic vitality in the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

Earlier this year, Webster celebrated the opening of Finance Labs in Connecticut with partners in Hartford and Waterbury. The bank recently announced three new partnerships with nonprofits in Providence; Dorchester, Mass.; and on Long Island, N.Y.

“TASC has worked to empower youth to succeed by building bridges to businesses and higher education opportunities. The program is dependent on state funding, which is inconsistent year to year. This grant has enabled us to keep staff and focus on continuing to build these bridges and empower students from all walks of life and abilities to be the best they can be,” said Zulmira Allcock, CEO and president of Associates for Human Services.

Local and state dignitaries, including Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, joined Webster leaders to officially open the program earlier this month. The participants also will engage in hands-on learning opportunities, including internships and financial literacy workshops with volunteers from Webster Bank.