Webster Bank hires new liaisons to serve low-income, minority borrowers

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently announced a new program aimed at helping lower-income and minority borrowers across its footprint, according to a news release.

The network of community liaison officers will work in partnership with the company’s recently unveiled Office of Corporate Responsibility to offer support and financial education, as well as partnering with local nonprofit and community organizations to help meet local borrower and credit needs. The services specifically aim to serve low- to moderate-income and minority borrowers with special lending and down payment programs and educational workshops.

There will be five new positions, representing five areas of the bank’s footprint: Bridgeport, Conn.; Hartford, Conn.; Waterbury, Conn.; Queens, N.Y.; and Boston.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -