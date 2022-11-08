Webster Bank leader to head American Bankers Council

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp. CEO and President John Ciulla was recently appointed as the 2022-23 chairperson of the American Bankers Association’s American Bankers Council.

As council chairperson, Ciulla will lead a group of chief, midsize bank executives in offering feedback and recommendations to the ABA about regulatory and legislative issues. Ciulla is also serving a three-year term on the ABA’s board of directors.

Ciulla has worked for Webster Bank’s parent company since 2004, rising to become its CEO in 2018.

Ciulla also serves on the executive committee for the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America’s executive committee and is a board member for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.