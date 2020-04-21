Webster Bank reports 62% cut to first-quarter earnings

WATERBURY, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company for Webster Bank, reported a $38.2 million first-quarter profit, representing a 62% cut to earnings compared to the same time last year, the company said on Tuesday.

The slash in profit margins was primarily driven by a $67 million increase in the company’s provision for credit losses, bringing the first-quarter fund to $76 million. Like banks across the region and nation, the increase is intended to shore up for bad loans amid the coronavirus crisis, and also reflects new federal accounting standards.

Earnings per diluted share dropped to 39 cents, compared to $1.06 in March 2019.

Total revenue reached $347.8 million, a 2% decrease over revenue reported in the same timeframe last year. This included $73.4 million in non-interest income – an increase from $68.6 million the year prior – due to increases in client hedging activity, mortgage banking and wealth management services. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned on assets like loans, mortgages and securities and interest paid out to customer deposits, decreased 4.5% to $230.8 million.

Noninterest expense ticked up 1.8% to $178.8 million, reflecting a $4.1 million bump in employee compensation and benefits which was partially offset by technology and equipment costs.

Total assets were $30.8 billion, a 10.8% increase year over year primarily driven by a $2.1 billion increase in total loans.This included a $1.1 billion increase in commercial real estate loans, as well as increases in commercial loans and residential mortgages, partially offset by consumer loans.

Total deposits increased 7.7% year over year to $24.5 billion, including a $527 million increase in health savings accounts.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated versus the amount of interest paid out to lenders, declined 51 basis points to 3.23%.

“We continue to take swift actions to keep our employees safe while effectively providing our customers with the banking services and financial assistance they need to navigate through the economic storm brought on by this pandemic,” President and CEO John R. Ciullla said in a statement.

The bank, which has the ninth-largest presence in Rhode Island by share of deposits, also processed $650 million in loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.