Webster Bank reports $94M Q2 profit

WATERBURY, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp. saw a 77% increase in quarterly earnings compared to a year ago, reporting on Thursday a $94 million profit for the quarter that ended June 30.

The spike in profits comes in part due to the parent company for Webster Bank releasing millions of dollars from its loan loss reserves, which like other banks around the country it had built up in 2020 in anticipation of pandemic-related bad loans. The bank recorded a negative $21.5 million in credit loss provisions this quarter, compared to the $40 million it added in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per diluted share also rose from 57 cents to $1.01.

Noninterest income through deposit service fees and wealth and investment services also contributed to a better bottom line. The $72.7 million in noninterest income represents a 21% increase over a year ago, reflecting a $5.3 million increase in fair value adjustments, increased investment activity through its wealth management division and fee income through its HSA bank as well as standard deposit service fees, the company stated. This was partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking revenue due to lower volume and spreads on loans originated for sale.

- Advertisement -

Interest income fell slightly, down 1.7% to $231.6 million due to a continued low-interest-rate environment and lower yield on interest-earning assets. Combined with a slight drop in interest expenses to $10.7 million, the resulting net interest income also declined 1.3% to $220.9 million.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated versus the amount of interest paid out to lenders, fell by 17 basis points to 2.82%.

Interest expenses remained relatively flat, down just 0.5%, at $187 million. This included $97.8 million in compensation and benefits as well as $18.2 million in charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp. announced the prior quarter.

Quarter-end assets stood at $33.8 billion, a 3.2% year-over-year increase which included $21.5 billion in loans. While total loans declined 1.5% compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans were up $203.4 million. Commercial loans, excluding those through the Paycheck Protection Program, also rose by $341.9 million. These increases were offset by a $336.6 million drop in consumer loans and a $65.3 million loss in residential mortgages.

PPP loans totaled $800 million as of June 30.

The bank said total deposits were $28.9 billion, a 9.5% increase year over year, driven by demand deposits, and savings accounts and health savings accounts through its HSA division.

“We generated strong business performance in the quarter, led by loan growth of 3.2% excluding PPP and an increase in loan originations of $0.5 billion or 26%,” John R. Ciulla, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We are making significant progress planning for the integration of two great banking organizations, Webster and Sterling, by working together to deliver for customers, communities, bankers and shareholders.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.