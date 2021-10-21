Webster Bank reports $96M Q3 earnings

WATERBURY, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp. grew its profit margin by nearly 40% year over year, with earnings of $95.7 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the company announced on Thursday.

The increase over the $69.3 million profit in the third quarter of 2020 comes after the Webster Bank parent company cut back on the amount set aside for potential bad loans. The $7.8 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 is less than one-third of the amount the company added to its reserve piles a year ago. The new addition to reserves primarily reflects loan growth, according to the company, rather than the poor economic conditions that inspired banks nationwide to increase their loan loss provisions during 2020.

Earnings per diluted share also rose from 75 cents to $1.03, year over year.

Also a sign of a post-pandemic comeback, the company reported an 11.6% bump in noninterest income to $83.8 million thanks to higher loan-related and deposit service fees, increased investment activity and a $9 million boost in fair value adjustments on direct investments, the company reported. This was partially offset by declines in mortgage banking fees and those through its health savings account administrator, HSA Bank.

Interest income remained flat at $239.7 million, reflecting the low interest rate environment. For the same reason, net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated versus the amount of interest paid out to lenders, fell 8 basis points to 2.80%.

Interest expenses, however, were nearly cut in half compared to a year ago, resulting in a $229.7 million net interest income – a 4.7% increase over the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expenses also ticked down 2% to $180.2 million, with cuts to employee compensation and benefits and occupancy that were partially offset by higher costs for merger and strategic initiatives, the company stated. The bank in April announced a $10.3 billion merger with New York-based Sterling Bancorp., which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Quarter-end assets of $35.4 billion were up 7.2% thanks to gains in interest-bearing assets and net securities. Total loans and leases decreased 1.2% to $21.6 billion, with the biggest declines in consumer loans, partially offset by growth in commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. This included $400 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program as of Sept. 30.

Total deposits stood at $30.0 billion, up 11.5% year-over year, driven by demand deposit, interest-bearing checking and savings account growth.

“Credit quality and economic conditions continued to improve, supporting favorable trends for non-performing loans and net charge-offs in the quarter,” Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a statement. “The strength of our balance sheet continues to position us well for the future.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.