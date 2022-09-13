Webster Bank sponsors RiMaConn relay

PROVIDENCE – Webster Bank recently served as a presenting sponsor for a three-state relay endurance event spanning Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to a news release.

Webster’s sponsorship of the RiMaConn relay was done in partnership with the Hartford Marathon Foundation and marked its third year of support for the event, which was held in August.

As part of its support, Webster also donated $5,000 to the East Coast Greenway Alliance, which maintains the trails on which the event is held.

A six-person team from the bank participated in the 95-mile relay race.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.