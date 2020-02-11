Webster, Citizens named to Forbes’ 2020 Best Banks list

PROVIDENCE – Two local banks earned spots on Forbes’ 2020 America’s Best Banks list.

Connecticut-based Webster Bank and Citizens Bank, in Rhode Island, both were recognized in this year’s edition of the annual list, which ranks the top 100 publicly traded banks based on growth, credit quality and profitability.

Webster Financial Corp., the parent company for Webster Bank, was ranked No. 49, up from a No. 68 ranking in the prior year, according to a company statement.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., the parent company for Citizens Bank, ranked No. 94.

National banks with local branches included on the list were JPMorgan Chase & Co. at No. 43 and Bank of America Corp. at No. 72.

