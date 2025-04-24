Webster Financial Corp. reports $226.9M in Q1 profit

WEBSTER FINANCIAL Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, recorded a $226.9 million profit in the first quarter of 2025, up nearly 5% from the $216.3 million it made in the first quarter of 2024. / PBN FILE PHOTO
STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, on Thursday said it recorded a $226.9 million profit in the first quarter of 2025, nearly 5% more than the $216.3 million it made in the first quarter of 2024.  Diluted earnings per share were up 7 cents for the quarter, with $1.30 per

