Webster hires former First Republic CFO as finance chief

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the holding company for Webster Bank N.A., has appointed a former First Republic Bank C-suite executive as the new chief financial officer to replace CFO Glenn MacInnes who retires this month.

Webster’s board of directors approved the hiring of William “Neal” Holland as CFO of both the holding company and the bank. He has also been named as executive vice president of finance for the company and bank, which has seven branches and $363.1 million in deposits in Rhode Island.

Webster said Holland brings more than 20 years of strategic and financial experience to Webster, including most recently serving as CFO for First Republic Bank until May 2023. San Francisco-based First Republic was one of three U.S. banks to fail in 2023.

Before that, he served as CFO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Union Bank N.A. and MUFG Americas Holding Corp., including other senior-level operating roles throughout his career.

Webster’s board of directors also elected William Haas as a new non-management member of the board for both the company and the bank.

The company said Haas has held numerous leadership roles during his 38-year career at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal regulator for national banks, including deputy comptroller for Midsize Bank Supervision. Haas is a senior adviser to the Midsize Bank Coalition of America.

“We are excited to bring Neal and Bill to Webster,” said John Ciulla, chairman and CEO of Webster. “Neal brings significant experience at larger banking institutions and Bill adds depth to our board with his extensive regulatory and risk management background. We look forward to benefitting from their counsel and insights as we further improve our advantageous market position through these key appointments.”