WESTERLY – A 4,527-square-foot home in the town's Weekapaug neighborhood sold for $6.8 million, making it the most expensive home sold in that area since 2020, according to

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

Mott & Chace says the home at

54 Wawaloam Drive, originally built in 1937, offers direct ocean views and a "true sense of being at the beach." The shingle-style home on Wawaloam Drive features an open floorplan, oversized deck, and a screened-in porch overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the agency says. Recently renovated, the home, which sits on a half acre of land has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The home was most recently assessed by the city in fiscal year 2023 at $5.1 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was last owned by Adam C. Dechiara, who purchased the property for $3.59 million in 2019.

Larry Burns of Lila Delman Compass represented the sellers. Desa D. Buffum, a broker associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International represented the buyers, 54 Wawaloam Trust, according to town records.