Weekly continuing unemployment claims dip in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island decreased by 63, to 69,237, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said this week.

The number of claims had increased by 229 one week prior.

Continuing unemployment claims have plateaued at about 70,000 over the past several weeks.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 34,819 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

- Advertisement -

New PUA filings totaled 1,333, a decrease from 2,158 the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 8,298, down from 8,911 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 481,573.

There were also 56 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, a decrease from 85 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 22,938 to date.