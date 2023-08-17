Weekly COVID-19 cases in R.I. increase by 289, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 289, with two deaths, from Aug. 6-12, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state now reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 20 last week with a transmission rate of 36.8 cases per 100,000 persons.

By comparison, there were 1,692 new cases identified from Aug. 7-Aug. 13, 2022, and the transmission rate then was 160 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,168.

There were 4,612 tests processed from Aug. 6-12, with 8.2 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 256,080 individuals who have completed a bivalent [two doses] vaccine series as of Aug. 12, which is about 24.2% of Rhode Island residents.