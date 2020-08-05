Weekly PUA filings increase by over 19K in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 19,817 last week, to 154,012, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. The weekly total is down from 22,465 in the previous week.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings increased by 3,176 last week, to 196,286. The weekly total is a decline from 3,838 in the previous week.

Regular UI claims totaled 924 last week. All unemployment filings in the state totaled 23,917 for the week.

- Advertisement -

There have been 369,883 unemployment claims filed in the state since March 9, including PUA filings.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance filings totaled 127 last week, a decline from 144 one week prior. To date, all COVID TDI claims total 31,237. TDI and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings unrelated to the virus totaled 860 last week.

All UI claims since March 9 total 154,012.