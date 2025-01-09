Weeks-Wright House in Providence sells for $1.02M

PROVIDENCE – A historic home on the East Side of Providence containing more than 3,000 square feet of living space recently sold for $1.02 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The 12 Everett Ave. home, which was constructed in 1911 and is known as the Weeks-Wright House, contains seven bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The three-story home’s entry foyer leads to a large living room with a fireplace, complimented by an adjoining screened-in front porch, the real estate firm said. The home’s dining room features French doors, which open to a private patio. The first floor also contains a mud room, a half-bathroom and built-in storage throughout, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The second floor of the home includes four bedrooms and there’s three bedrooms on the third floor, the real estate firm said. The third floor features its own private entry, making it suitable for an au pair suite or in-law apartment, according to Residential Properties.

The property also features a two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $756,100, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, the land accounts for $355,000 of the property’s value.

The seller in this transaction was represented by the Erkkinen Cohen Group at Residential Properties. Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Sharon Rounds, of Providence. The property was purchased by Aaron Fein-Brug and Kayci Merritte, of Providence, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.