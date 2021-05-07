Weinberg named partner at NAIL Communications

Agency veteran Lizzi Weinberg has been named Partner at NAIL Communications a Providence-based design, and branding communications agency.
Weinberg, who joined the firm in 2007 as NAIL’s first producer, will oversee process and performance initiatives for the agency. Her previous roles include stints as Head of Production and Managing Director for NAIL.
Prior to joining NAIL, Weinberg spent six years with Walt Disney Studios’ Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California, where she held several positions including Manager of Staff Development.