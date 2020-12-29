Wells Fargo donates $30K to R.I. Community Food Bank

WELLS FARGO & Co. recently donated $30,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Pictured are Michael DiSandro, left, Wells Fargo senior vice president of commercial banking, and Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff. / COURTESY WELLS FARGO & CO.

PROVIDENCE – Wells Fargo & Co. recently donated $30,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, according to a news release.

The surprise donation is intended to help the food bank meet unprecedented demand during the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – up 33% each month compared with pre-pandemic demand levels, the release stated.

Wells Fargo previously donated $5,000 to the food bank this year. It also launched a nationwide drive-up food bank program this year to help Feeding America’s national network of 200-plus food banks, including the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, as part of a commitment to provide 82 million meals to families in need.

