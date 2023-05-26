Westerly center is designed to build on a military background

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Though decades ago, T.J. Smith still remembers the camaraderie and sense of purpose he felt during his time as a member of the Rhode Island Army National Guard. After years of odd jobs, most recently a part-time gig at a security company, the Providence native was looking for a new career, a place that could…