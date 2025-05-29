Westerly colonial built in 1980 with gambrel roof sells for $3M

WESTERLY – A 4,200-square-foot colonial built in 1980 on a 0.85-acre lot recently sold for $3 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The 28 Noyes Neck Road home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story home, which features a gambrel roof, contains an eat-in kitchen, a family room with a colonial-style brick fireplace and a beamed ceiling.

The family room features sliders that open out to the tiered deck, the real estate firm said.

The home also comes with an attached one-car garage, with a large stone wall enclosing the driveway.

Recent upgrades to the home include a new oil tank, a new air conditioning system and a new boiler.

The property also comes with exclusive access to a private beach and membership to the Weekapaug Yacht Club and Racquet Club, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.47 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued to be worth $653,000.

Collin Sullivan, of William Raveis Real Estate, represented the seller in this transaction. Residential Properties broker associate Dottie Nigrelli, of the firm’s South County office, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by PC Haversham Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in Westerly, and it was purchased by Emmanuel Crabbe.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.