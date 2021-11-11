Westerly home sold on 1-acre lot sold for $1.15M

WESTERLY – A quaint 4-bedroom home with distant ocean views in Westerly was sold recently for $1.15 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The custom, 3,432-square-foot home at 1 No. Bottom Ridge, with a wood shingle exterior and gabled roof, was built in 1999, according to public records. The 2-story home, which has 3 ½ bathrooms, is located just outside of Watch Hill, on a more-than 1-acre corner lot. The property also includes a 2-car garage.

Public records filed with the town shows that property was sold by Margaret and Angelo Terranova, and it was bought by Jackson and Alison Noel.

Residential Properties called the neighborhood an “exclusive area” in its description of the property, close to seaside restaurants and beaches.

According to town records, the home was first bought in 1999 for $500,000.

