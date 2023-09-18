Westerly Hospital hosting free community health fair on Sept. 30

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital is inviting the public to the hospital campus on Sept. 30 for a free community health fair that will include some health screenings, bleeding-control training and anti-overdose medication information.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine, will also offer face painting for children and crafts by Get Poppin Art, along with a PopCentric popsicle cart sponsored by Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. Food will be available for purchase from Scoops Ice Cream, Guac and Roll taco truck and other vendors.

Attendees also will learn about opportunities available at the hospital to volunteer, join the Westerly Hospital Auxiliary or support the Westerly Hospital Foundation.

The hospital said Stop the Bleed training and Narcan administration information will be available, as well as free blood pressure checks by the Westerly Hospital Emergency Department staff. The hospital will also offer free hernia screenings.

- Advertisement -

Barring adverse weather or patient emergencies, the SkyHealth helicopter will also be at the event. The SkyHealth transport team provides lifesaving treatment for patients with critical medical conditions while en route to the destination hospital.

The Westerly Police Department will perform car seat safety checks, display its Mobile Crime Scene Unit and safely “Take Back” unwanted or expired medications. First responders from local communities are also expected to be at the event.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management will offer information about boating safety and Smokey Bear will provide information about fire safety.

Local radio station WBLQ-AM 1230 will broadcast live from the hospital throughout the event. Other community health organizations participating include Westerly Village, PACE Organization of Rhode Island, Visiting Angels and the Westerly Mental Health Resource Center.

For more information about how an organization can participate, contact Christine.Cooke@westerlyhospital.org.