Westerly Hospital offers drive-thru self-scheduled COVID-19 tests

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital is now offering self-scheduled COVID-19 tests for both adults and children.
A doctor’s order is not required.
The hospital’s drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m.
To schedule a test, visit covidtesting2.ynhhs.org.
Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.
