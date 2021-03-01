Westerly Hospital offers drive-thru self-scheduled COVID-19 tests

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital is now offering self-scheduled COVID-19 tests for both adults and children.

A doctor’s order is not required.

The hospital’s drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m.

To schedule a test, visit covidtesting2.ynhhs.org.

