Westerly Hospital requires vaccine proof or negative test for visitors

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital is among the health care facilities across the state to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test for visitors.

Yale New Haven Health System, which owns the hospital, announced the requirements on Dec. 22, one day before they took effect.

Westerly Hospital joins Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island’s largest health care network, in enacting new restrictions in response to a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the state and across the country.

Effective Dec. 27, visitors to Lifespan hospitals, which include Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s, The Miriam and Newport hospitals, must present proof of vaccination or a negative test.

In Westerly, patients are limited to one visitor per day, and visitors must be age 18 or older. Some exceptions to the policy are in place.

“By taking these steps, it’s essential that we examine what best practices are and move forward to limit the opportunity for exposure. By showing proof of full vaccination or recent negative test status, we are making every effort to keep risk minimized and ensure the health and well-being of everyone across our health system,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health. “The health and safety of our patients, families and staff members is our top priority. These visitation guidelines will balance preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 with the needs of our patients and their loved ones.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.