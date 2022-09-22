Westerly waterfront home, 3.5 acres of land sell for $5.1M

WESTERLY – A small home and more than 3.5 acres of land on the town’s waterfront recently sold for $5.1 million, according to public records.

The 1,734-square-foot home is located at 32 Champlin Drive in an area called Graves Neck, with the property bounded by the shorelines of both the Pawcatuck River and Col. Willie Cove.

The one-story ranch was built in 1954 on 3.51 acres of land and contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Westerly property tax assessment records.

The property was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2021 as being worth $2.4 million. However, $2.1 million of that value was attributed to the land, rather than the house, according to public records from an online database maintained by the town.

The home also includes an unfinished basement, a wooden deck, a porch, a patio and docks on the water, according to town property records.

The property was sold by Paul Pampel Jr. and Diana Pampel, as trustees of the Paul Pampel Jr. Revocable Living Trust, to Alexander Bulazel, of Connecticut, according to a copy of the trustee’s deed, a public record filed with the Westerly Town Clerk’s Office.

The property was owned by the Pampel family since at least the 1950s.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.