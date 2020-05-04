Westerly waterfront property sells for $10.4M

WESTERLY – A 2.74-acre property overlooking the Atlantic Ocean has sold for $10.4 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said on Monday.

The 33 Bay Street sale marks the highest price for a single-family home sold in Westerly this year, according to the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Mott & Chace represented both sides of the transaction.

The main residence on the property, spanning 6,417 square feet, has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-baths. It also features a sauna, a wine cellar, three fireplaces and an elevator.

A guest house on the property that was built in 1900 has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property also features a salt-water swimming pool, a dock and a tennis court.

The property was last assessed at $10 million.

The sellers were Donna J. and James R. Barnes, according to property records. The buyer was identified at Ying Du.

The sale was part of bankruptcy proceedings overseen by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut, according to land records. The sale was recorded on April 28.