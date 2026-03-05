Westport colonial near Rhode Island state line sells for $2.4M

WESTPORT – A newly constructed colonial home near the Rhode Island state line recently sold for $2.4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 1702 J Drift Road home contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with one half-bathroom. The property includes more than 3,500 square feet of living space in a coastal enclave of homes, the brokerage said.

The home was built in 2014 and features an expansive great room illuminated by a wall of windows, a chef-style kitchen, a dining area and a gas fireplace. Other interior highlights include high ceilings, a primary suite, upstairs laundry and a first-level mudroom with laundry, the real estate firm said.

Outdoor space includes a stone patio, a front porch and shared community access to the river with a kayak launch and dock, according to the brokerage.

The property was most recently valued by Westport assessors in fiscal year 2026 as being worth $1.22 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $543,000 was attributed to the property’s 1.15 acres of land.

Kathy Santos of Residential Properties represented the seller in the transaction. The buyers were represented by a non-Multiple Listing Service member, according to a news release announcing the sale.

The quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale, shows that the home was sold by Ward and Lucy Mooney, of Westport, and it was purchased by Ellen Daley and Tracy Powell, of Westport.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.