Westport home with guest cottage, pickleball court sells for $2.6M

WESTPORT – A contemporary coastal home with a heated saltwater pool and a pickleball court recently sold for $2.6 million, making it the most expensive home purchased in the town so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The home constructed in 1958 at 5 Fairview Ave. is located on 2.74 acres of land, bound by stone walls along with specimen trees and native plantings, according to Mott & Chace. The 3,000-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

In addition to the fenced-in rectangular saltwater inground pool, and the fenced-in tennis court that doubles as a pickleball court, the backyard includes a large furnished outdoor stone terrace.

There are hardwood floors throughout the home, which has a wood-shingle exterior. The kitchen comes with high-end appliances and quartz counters, and the home features two fireplaces and central air, the real estate firm said.

The home also comes with a detached one-car garage that also serves as a work shed, Mott & Chace said. The property also comes with two power generators to provide electricity in case of an outage.

The home was most recently valued by Westport assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.42 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

While the home was listed by Eleanor Wickes and Elizabeth Kinnane, of Mott & Chace, the buyers were represented by William J. Milbury, of the Dartmouth-based Milbury and Co.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Elizabeth Grenier, of Providence. The home was purchased by Derek Young and Heidi Young, of Wayland, Mass., according to the deed.

