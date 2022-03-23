WGU Hires Amy Weinstein as Strategic Partnerships Manager to develop partnerships in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island to expand higher education access

Online, nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University (WGU) has appointed East Providence resident Amy Weinstein as strategic partnerships manager to develop and nurture relationships in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In her new role, Weinstein will work to expand WGU’s partnership network and further develop employer relationships, in an effort to increase awareness and student access to higher education, improve affordability and enhance student experience. Weinstein has more than 10 years of higher education, workforce development, and career education experience with a particular focus on equitable access to career pathways. Prior to WGU, Weinstein was program director at University of Massachusetts Boston and employer relations manager at Building Futures/Apprenticeship Rhode Island.