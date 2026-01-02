What should state lawmakers prioritize (besides a balanced budget) in this year’s legislative session?

State lawmakers return to work on Jan. 5 with a projected $101 million fiscal 2027 shortfall and a long list of legislative priorities to address.

Democratic leaders in both chambers have identified health care reform and affordable housing as priorities heading into the new year.

Rising energy costs have also gotten the attention of Democratic Gov. Daniel J. McKee and other state leaders.

The new General Assembly session will also play out in an election year that is expected to include a hotly contested gubernatorial race that could influence legislative priorities.

- Advertisement -