What’s next for telemedicine? Patients, providers should decide

Telemedicine use exploded when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic made in-person care difficult. Now, two years later, providers and policymakers must decide what role virtual visits still play. The discussion should center first and foremost on a single question: what’s best for each individual patient? Telemedicine allows clinicians such as me to evaluate patients…