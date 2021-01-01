What’s the #1 issue state lawmakers need to address when the General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 5?

State lawmakers only recently passed a fiscal 2021 budget after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They get back at it this month, facing a host of perennially challenging issues and the omnipresent pandemic. Besides the requirement for them to pass a balanced budget for fiscal 2022, what’s the most important issue for them to tackle this year?

Is it taking on more of a leadership role in the state’s response to COVID-19? Legislative leaders mostly stayed in the background in 2020 as Gov. Gina M. Raimondo led the state’s response to the virus and the economic damage it has caused.

Or are there other issues they need to put at the top of the list this year?

