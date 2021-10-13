Wheaton President Hanno receives Washington Center’s 2021 Burke Award

NORTON – Wheaton College President Dennis M. Hanno was recently recognized with The Washington Center’s 2021 William M. Burke Award for Excellence in Experiential Education.

The award recognizes honorees for their commitment to the role that experiential learning plays in assisting students in discovering their career paths, the center said.

In the fall of 2020, Wheaton launched its Compass Curriculum, created by the college faculty under Hanno’s tenure. The center said the Compass Curriculum helps students prepare for their futures after college by giving them freedom and flexibility to find their paths through personalized advising and professional mentorship.

Hanno, the center said, also introduced social innovation and social entrepreneurship programs into Wheaton’s college curriculum and co-curricular offerings.

“Such recognition from The Washington Center and The National Society for Experiential Education reflects the progress that the Wheaton community has realized through our efforts to become the leading liberal arts institution empowering students to be innovative problem-solvers, leaders and change-makers,” Hanno said in a statement.

Hanno is leaving Wheaton as president at the end of the calendar year.

