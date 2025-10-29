When the SNAP supply chain breaks, Rhode Islanders must become the human government

A few tickets are still available.

Every month, about 140,000 Rhode Islanders depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed themselves and their families. That’s 86,000 households, including 23,000 families with children, receiving about $29 million in food assistance. This program isn’t a luxury – it’s a lifeline. It’s the quiet system that keeps kitchen tables filled and grocery carts

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday declared a state of emergency with thousands of Rhode Island residents set to lose SNAP benefits

on Nov. 1.

McKee said $6 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program will fund food assistance for 20,000 families and dependents. About 25% of what families normally receive on their EBT cards will be loaded on Nov. 1, with another 25% ready for Nov. 16 if needed.

Also on Tuesday, McKee announced the Rhode Island Community Food Bank will receive $200,000 in Social Services Block Grant funding.

The Rhode Island AFL-CIO also donated $10,000 and assistance with food distribution, McKee said.