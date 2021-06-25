When will recreational cannabis be legalized?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

While Rhode Island leaders say they want to legalize recreational marijuana and reap the revenue-generating benefits – particularly with neighboring states already taking those steps – they are divided on how quickly it needs to get done. After Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s plan to legalize and regulate cannabis was left out of the $13.1 billion…