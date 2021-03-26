When will you feel comfortable attending in-person business and networking events?

SUMMER SOCIAL: Attendees gather at Shaidzon Beer in South Kingstown for a networking event held by the Southern Rhode Island Young Professionals. The group will team up with others around southern New England for the annual Statewide Summer Social on July 10 at Sons of Liberty Spirits in South Kingstown. / COURTESY SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
READY TO MINGLE? With more and more Rhode Islanders getting vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 each week, are you starting to think about attending in-person networking and business events? Above, attendees gather at Shaidzon Beer in South Kingstown in 2019 for a networking event held by the Southern Rhode Island Young Professionals. / COURTESY SOUTHERN RHODE ISLAND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

Rhode Island will make COVID-19 vaccines available to people in their 50s by April 5 and to those in their 40s the following week.

It also remains on schedule to open general access for all Rhode Islanders, age 16 and up, to the vaccine by April 19, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The state on March 18 also signaled support for large-scale summer events and asked  organizations that want to hold them to contact the R.I. Commerce Corp. to start that planning process.

Rhode Island now allows up to 50% capacity, or 250 people, at indoor venues, such as theaters, forums and auditoriums, and 500 at outdoor venues.

