When will you feel comfortable attending in-person business and networking events?

Rhode Island will make COVID-19 vaccines available to people in their 50s by April 5 and to those in their 40s the following week.

It also remains on schedule to open general access for all Rhode Islanders, age 16 and up, to the vaccine by April 19, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The state on March 18 also signaled support for large-scale summer events and asked organizations that want to hold them to contact the R.I. Commerce Corp. to start that planning process.

Rhode Island now allows up to 50% capacity, or 250 people, at indoor venues, such as theaters, forums and auditoriums, and 500 at outdoor venues.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.