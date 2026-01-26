When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to endure quietly while juggling work, family, and daily life. But changes in menstrual bleeding can be a sign that it’s time for a closer look—and effective treatment options are available.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

Heavy Bleeding Is Common — But Not Normal

At the South County Health Center for Women’s Health, providers are seeing an increasing number of women seeking care for abnormal or heavy menstrual bleeding, a condition that can cause fatigue, pain, anemia, and a significant disruption to quality of life. These symptoms may be common, but they should not be ignored.

- Advertisement -

“Many patients come in believing that heavy bleeding is just part of life,” says Martha Moe, MD, Medical Director of the South County Health Center for Women’s Health. “However, there are safe, effective treatments that can dramatically improve symptoms and help women feel like themselves again.”

Understanding the Cause Is the First Step

Heavy menstrual bleeding can have many causes, including hormonal changes or issues related to birth control, fibroids or polyps, or even other concerns. A comprehensive evaluation helps determine what’s driving symptoms and which treatment options may be most effective.

Depending on a patient’s needs and goals, care may include medication management or minimally invasive procedures designed to provide lasting relief.

A Minimally Invasive Option with Less Downtime

One treatment offered at South County Health is NovaSure® endometrial ablation, a minimally invasive procedure used to reduce or stop heavy menstrual bleeding. The procedure is typically completed in a short amount of time and requires significantly less recovery compared to more extensive surgeries, such as hysterectomy.

“For the right candidate, a Novasure ablation can be life-changing,” Dr. Moe explains. “It offers meaningful symptom relief with minimal downtime, allowing patients to return to their routines more quickly.”

Comprehensive Gynecologic Care, Close to Home

The Center for Women’s Health provides full-spectrum gynecologic care for women of all ages, including annual exams, birth control management, menopause care, and evaluation of abnormal bleeding. Patients benefit from coordinated care, advanced technology, and providers who prioritize listening and shared decision-making.

Start the Conversation

If heavy or irregular periods are interfering with your life, it may be time to explore your options. Expert, compassionate care is available close to home—and relief may be closer than you think.

To learn more or schedule an appointment with the South County Health Center for Women’s Health CLICK HERE.