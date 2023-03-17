Where braided rugs are rolling out the door by thousands

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Before Scott Weldon became CEO and president of Rhody Rug Inc., he wasn’t particularly interested in the rug business. He was simply searching for his next commercial venture. But when the Lincoln-based rug manufacturer founded in 1987 went on the market in 2020, Weldon took a shot. Although the Massachusetts native had years of manufacturing…