Where’s Rhode Island’s economy heading?

Bringing Rhode Island’s economy back to pre-COVID-19 levels will take an ongoing commitment into the new year from business, government and community leaders to work together.

As part of Providence Business News’ 35th anniversary celebration, we recently brought together six community and business leaders for a virtual discussion about the economic landscape and the challenges and opportunities ahead in 2022 and beyond as the region moves toward a post-pandemic economy.

Panelists included:

• Marcela Betancur, the Latino Policy Institute executive director

• Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, The Washington Trust Co. chairman and CEO

• Michael E. McKelvy, Gilbane Building Co. CEO and president

• Chris Parisi, Trailblaze Marketing president and the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition co-founder

• Betty Robson, J.F. Moran Inc. president and Johnson & Wales University professor

• Eric M. Shorr, Secure Future Tech Solutions president

PBN Editor Michael Mello and Mark S. Murphy, a former longtime PBN editor and the current director of the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University, co-hosted the discussion.

You can watch PBN’s 35th anniversary virtual discussion here.

A condensed version of that discussion was also published in a commemorative book that can be viewed here.