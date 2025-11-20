White Cap oceanside estate in Little Compton sells for $6.5M

LITTLE COMPTON – An oceanfront estate known as White Cap recently sold for $6.5 million, making it the town’s highest single-family home sale of 2025 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The property at 19 Taylor’s Lane South has two residential structures, including the 3,200-square-foot home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and a 750-square-foot guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom, according to Mott & Chace.

In addition to being the highest single-family home sale in Little Compton for 2025, it is the highest single-family sale in the town since the sale of 21 Atlantic Drive in 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The waterfront home and guest house, both constructed in 1930, were sold for the first time in 86 years, according to Mott & Chace.

The home has been renovated with updated systems but retains original details, the real estate firm said. The renovations include a gourmet kitchen that leads into a dining room with decoratively painted floors.

The first floor of the home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, the firm said. The second-floor primary suite features high ceilings and an en suite bathroom with a water-view soaking tub and a large stone shower.

The one-level guest house features an open-concept kitchen and living room, the firm said.

The waterfront grounds include gardens, raised vegetable beds, a fruit orchard and stonewalls.

The coastal property also features a protective seawall, with steps to the rocky beach for swimming, kayaking, fishing and sunset watching, Mott & Chace said.

The home was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $4.79 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 1.4 acres of land alone was valued at $3.62 million.

The sellers were represented by Cherry Arnold and the buyers were represented by Elizabeth Kinnane, both sales associates at Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Aldrich House Fund LLC, a limited liability company managed by Daniel Brewster Jr. and Dara Brewster, of Miami, and it was purchased by The RIAT Nominee Trust.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.