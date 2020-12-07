Whitehouse legislation would boost mental health services for veterans

PROVIDENCE – Named in part after a Johnston native and former U.S. Marine, new legislation introduced recently by U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., aims to bolster mental health support services for veterans who return home after serving in the military.

The Daniel J. Harvey Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act would establish a pilot program intended to clearly inform service members about mental health programs available at Veterans Affairs centers.

The pilot programs, which are to be created at 10 Transition Assistance Centers across the country, also offer counseling focused on the transition to civilian life and require a social worker or mental health provider to reach out to service members within 90s days of their transition to civilian life.

Lance Cpl. Daniel J. Harvey Jr., a 2010 graduate of Johnston High School, was a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan. Harvey, who was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, died in 2015 at the age of 22.

“Johnston’s own Lance Cpl. Daniel Harvey Jr. was a hero to Rhode Islanders and to our nation. Our community lost Lance Cpl. Harvey long before his time,” Whitehouse said. “We have to do better by service members who return home bearing invisible wounds of war. Every veteran should have easy access to the very best care – for both mental and physical health – that this nation has to offer.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.