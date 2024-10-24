Whitten named president of Rhode Island Association of Realtors

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK –

Chris Whitten,

broker/owner of Premeer Real Estate in Smithfield and Uxbridge, Mass., has been elected the 2025 president of the

Rhode Island Association of Realtors,

the 6,000-member professional organization announced Thursday.

Whitten, who succeeds Sally Hersey, has held leadership positions in local, state and national Realtor associations, including the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors, the Realtor Association of Central Massachusetts and the Rhode Island and national Realtor associations.

He has earned several awards, including Realtor of the Year, the President’s Award, and the Omega Tao Rho Medal of Service.

Whitten is also president of the Premeer Gives Back Foundation, which has raised and donated more than $95,000 for local charities since its inception in 2019.

Other officers the agency inducted into office include President-Elect Mike Pereira of June Realty in Providence, Vice President Sandra Warner of Warner Realty Group in Newport, and Secretary/Treasurer Crystal D’Agostino of Start Realty in West Warwick.

Each will assume their positions after their installation at the 2024 National Association of Realtors Conference in Boston in November.