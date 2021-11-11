Whitten wins 2021 R.I. Realtor of the Year award

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Association of Realtors, one of the largest trade organizations in Rhode Island with more than 7,000 members in approximately 900 offices, recently announced that Christopher Whitten of Premeer Real Estate was chosen by his peers as the 2021 Rhode Island Realtor of the Year.

Whitten owns and operates Premeer Real Estate, which has offices in Smithfield and Uxbridge, along with Auburn, Mass., according to a statement from The Rhode Island Association of Realtors, which is based in Warwick and was established in 1948.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Chris Whitten’s among our ranks. He’s a true professional in every sense of the word and never fails to step up to help elevate the experience of Realtors and their clients, and he is just an absolute pleasure work with and be around,” said Phil Tedesco, CEO of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and the State-Wide Multiple Listing Service.

The realtors association said one of Whitten’s proudest accomplishments as the broker/owner of Premeer Real Estate was the creation of their Premeer Gives Back Program in 2019. For each successful closing made by Premeer Real Estate, the association said, the company donates $150 in their client’s name to a local charity of their client’s choice. To date they, the Premeer Gives Back Program has donated more than $30,000 to over 30 different local charities.

