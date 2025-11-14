Who do you blame for the record 43-day federal government shutdown that caused widespread financial stress and disrupted airport travel?

President Donald Trump on Nov. 12 signed a government funding bill to end a record 43-day shutdown that caused widespread financial stress and disrupted airport travel across the nation.

The shutdown was ignited by a dispute over an enhanced tax credit expiring at the end of the year that lowers the cost of health coverage obtained through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Democrats in Congress wanted to extend it but Republicans refused to deal with the issue as part of the funding bill.

In the end, Democrats relented but the economic pain caused by the shutdown, which led federal workers to go without paychecks, reverberated throughout the local economy.

Rhode Island state and community leaders scrambled in recent weeks to find alternative funding to help cover related delays in funding for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Flights at airports across the nation, including Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, were also disrupted as routes were canceled due to a Federal Aviation Administration order.