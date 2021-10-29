Why do you think more people have not returned to the workforce since supplementary federal benefits ended on Sept 6?

The end of supplementary federal aid to the unemployed has not brought as many Americans back to work as some business groups had hoped.
A $300-a-week federal supplement, along with jobless aid programs for gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally Sept. 6. Yet America’s overall workforce shrank that month, according to The Associated Press.
Neither have states that began ending that extra $300 payment sooner seen a significant influx of new workers.
Mississippi, for example, ended all emergency jobless aid on June 12. Yet it had fewer people working in August than in May, according to the AP.
Rhode Island had the largest percentage-point decline in its unemployment rate in the country month to month in September, falling 0.6 percentage points to 5.2%. But that rate was still the second highest in New England.
Rhode Island also expects it will have to lower its estimated labor force growth of nearly 8% for the month.
