Why do you think more people have not returned to the workforce since supplementary federal benefits ended on Sept 6?

By
-
EASING IN: Gov. Daniel J. McKee supports letting the unemployed and underemployed ease back into the workforce, so they can continue to collect unemployment benefits while working part time. Several other states are moving to end supplemental weekly $300 payments to encourage more people to consider available jobs. / AP PHOTO/ PAUL SAKUMA
UNCERTAIN GROWTH: Rhode Island is among the states to see their labor forces grow since supplementary federal unemployment benefits ended Sept. 6, though by how much remains unclear. The state says it expects it will have to lower its 8% labor force growth estimate for September. / AP PHOTO/ PAUL SAKUMA

The end of supplementary federal aid to the unemployed has not brought as many Americans back to work as some business groups had hoped.

A $300-a-week federal supplement, along with jobless aid programs for gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally Sept. 6. Yet America’s overall workforce shrank that month, according to The Associated Press.

Neither have states that began ending that extra $300 payment sooner seen a significant influx of new workers.

Mississippi, for example, ended all emergency jobless aid on June 12. Yet it had fewer people working in August than in May, according to the AP.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island had the largest percentage-point decline in its unemployment rate in the country month to month in September, falling 0.6 percentage points to 5.2%. But that rate was still the second highest in New England.

Rhode Island also expects it will have to lower its estimated labor force growth of nearly 8% for the month.

Why do you think more people have not returned to the workforce since supplementary federal benefits ended on Sept 6?

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display