At Point32Health, we believe that all people should have access to high-quality health care, no matter their race, age, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, or level of ability. Equity and inclusivity are ingrained in our heritage. It’s in our 90 combined years of service to the New England communities we serve through our health plans, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, and in our local partnerships and programs.

We recognize that today’s workforce is increasingly diverse. And while many traditional benefit plans are built on the concept of life stages such as marriage, building a family, and retirement, it’s becoming more common for employees to choose different life paths. Nontraditional households, including single parents, LGBTQ+ parents, the sandwich generation, and grandparents raising grandchildren, are redefining family.

With these dynamics at play, broadening the range of family-friendly benefits provided through employers, particularly health benefits, makes good business sense. Through collaboration and innovation, we work closely with and listen to diverse member populations, employers, and broker partners to identify specific needs and gaps and break down barriers to equitable care.

In a time when employees face caregiving and family responsibilities and economic uncertainty, inclusive, personalized and culturally competent benefits are more important than ever. And we’re proud to be able to deliver these benefits, helping more people navigate to better health. This way to better health.

