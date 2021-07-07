Wickford Art Festival returns after COVID-19 cancellation

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Wickford Art Festival, a town staple for close to six decades, will make its return this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s event. It was the first time in the festival’s 57-year history that it had to be called off.

The festival, which is normally held in the heart of the town’s Wickford Village, will take place July 10-11 at Wilson Park on West Main Street. The event will host more than 170 artists and is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. A suggested $10 donation will be accepted at the Wickford Middle School parking lot.

The Wickford Art Association, which is hosting the festival, said artists are slated to exhibit and showcase fine art in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, wood, wearable and decorative fiber, furniture, fine jewelry, drawing, etching, glass, mixed media, painting and other items.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

