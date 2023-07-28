Will a planned auction of Pawtucket Red Sox-related stadium memorabilia generate a lot of interest outside the city?

Pawtucket officials plan to hold an auction in September at McCoy Stadium, where they will sell off the historic stadium’s seats, signs, player murals and scoreboards.

The 81-year-old stadium was the longtime home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, before the minor league team moved to Worcester, Mass., in 2021.

Voters have overwhelmingly approved a $330 million bond to build a new combined 482,500-square-foot high school on the stadium site.

Though the city is relatively far along with plans to demolish the stadium, billionaire Stefan Soloviev has recently expressed interest in trying to save it. Soloviev attended the University of Rhode Island in the 1990s,

