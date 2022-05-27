Will bar exam undergo more change in future?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A year after Rhode Island lowered its passing score for the bar examination, the effect on pass rates remains murky. In March 2021, the R.I. Supreme Court voted 4-1 to lower the state bar exam passing score from 276 to 270, which retroactively applied to exams taken in February of that year. With the change,…