Will expanded Wavemaker keep teachers in R.I.?

By
-
MORE NEEDED: Mary K. Barden, executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, says expanding the Wavemaker Fellowship program to include teachers is good but not nearly enough to reverse the severe problem of attracting and retaining educators.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MORE NEEDED: Mary K. Barden, executive director of the National Education Association Rhode Island, says expanding the Wavemaker Fellowship program to include teachers is good but not nearly enough to reverse the severe problem of attracting and retaining educators.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

When it was first launched in 2016, the Wavemaker Fellowship was designed to be an incentive to persuade new, highly trained college graduates working in specialized industries to stay in Rhode Island. The program offered to reimburse thousands of dollars of student loan debt for sought-after workers, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display