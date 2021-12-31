Will making primary health care available at local pharmacies and other retail locations be good for Rhode Island?

Woonsocket-based CVS Health Corp. recently announced plans to establish up to 350 primary care centers across the country by the end of 2024.
Each of the centers would be staffed by two care teams, which consist of a doctor and two advanced practice nurses.
Rhode Island has the most primary care physicians per capita of any state, according to a 2018 report by the United Health Foundation. But the state still faces a significant shortage of doctors that is predicted to grow over the next decade as practitioners retire.
Will expanding access to primary care through retailers such as CVS be good for the state, or hurt the practices of local physicians?
